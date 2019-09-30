Share:

KHANEWAL-District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik urged the media to highlight issues related to police in a positive sense and pledged to redress those issues on priority basis.

He also said that merit policy has been ensured in district police as through seven member committee, posting of 17 SHOs has been finalised on merit and they have joined their duties.

He further added that first time in the history of Khanewal police since 1985 first female SHO Zainab Malik has also been posted in police station Kohna Khanewal, while every SHO has been given a free hand to eliminate criminals and minimize crime rate within their jurisdictions.

He further said that only honest, devoted and hard working police officer /Cop will be the part of his team and that the corrupt, misbehaving & negligent officers and officers will be strictly accounted for and punished as per law. Concluding the meeting DPO acknowledged and appreciated the roll of media as fourth pillar of the society.

He said, “The protection of the lives and property of the common people and accessibility without any fear of people to district police officer and other officer of district police are my top priorities. No matter how influential the criminals are, their network will be destroyed. District police is dealing with iron hands with Drug mafia because they are like cancer for the society. My doors are open for the applicants and complainants all the time. They can approach me without any recommendations or chit without any fear. “

The DPO expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum of District Press Club. The delegation of SWJF was led by President Anjum Bashir Ahmad and included Qulzam Bashir Ahmed, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Manzoor Hussain Bhatti, Chaudhry Sabir Saleem, Imran Gilani and Rana Kashif.