ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has fined over Rs1.69 million by issuing as many as 5,796 tickets to public service vehicles (PSVs) for violating traffic laws during ongoing year. The ITA teams checked 3,471 PSVs to ensure the validity of route permit, route completion to facilitate the daily commuters to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told APP.

He said the Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) inspected over 6,394 PSVs’ for vehicle fitness to ensure the safety of travelers during the same period. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat, he said, the Secretary ITA, Asadullah, along with MVE and Traffic Police, carried out inspection of public vehicles randomly on Kashmir Highway and Islamabad expressway. Particularly, the vehicles found overloaded with passengers, were being booked under relevant provisions of law, he added. Stern action were being taken against transporters found overcharging the passengers and were strictly warned to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands, the official said.