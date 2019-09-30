Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against her arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petition claimed that Maryam Nawaz is being subjected to political revenge and that the anti-corruption watch dog has not found single evidence against her. She further requested the court to release her from the jail.

Earlier, accountability court had rejected NAB’s plea seeking extension in Maryam’s physical remand and sent her to jail on judicial remand till October 9.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.