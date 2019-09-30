Share:

Sehwan - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself weakening Pakistan’s case on Kashmir in the world.

Talking to the media here, the PPP chairman said the prime minister’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) should have been entirely on Kashmir.

PM Imran, during his speech at the 74th session of UNGA in New York on Friday, in a bid to awaken the world’s conscience, asked it to either choose more than 1 billion strong Indian market or justice for the Kashmiri people.

The premier had spoken on a range of issues, including the Kashmir conflict with India, Islamophobia, climate change and world peace.

“He should have spoken about the democratic rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” Bilawal said, and added, “Imran Khan should have raised the issue of Kashmir’s disputed status.”

He vowed that his party would continue to raise voice for the Kashmiri people, adding, “India has turned the Kashmir valley into a jail.”

While referring to prime minister’s mention of political prisoners in Kashmir, Bilawal said he would also be questioned about political prisoners in his own country.