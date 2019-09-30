Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A two-year-old girl is suspected to have been infected by polio virus here in Chak 346/GB on Sunday.

The two-year-old girl, identified as Menahil, was brought to Toba DHQ Hospital from where doctors, having suspicion of polio virus, referred her to Faisalabad Children Hospital (FCH) for further investigation.

Toba District Health Authority CEO Dr Masood Virk claimed on Sunday that Menahil was brought to the DHQ Hospital as she has been suffering from acute paralysis. “Upon initial investigation, the doctors suspected her of having been infected by polio virus,” the officer informed, adding that the minor girl was referred to FCH where doctors would send her stool to laboratory for confirmation of the polio virus. He said that presently she is being treated for her paralysis.

RAIN, WINDSTORM DESTROY CROPS

Heavy rain followed by windstorm, damaged standing crops over hundreds of acres of farmland in the district on Saturday night. Crops included maize, sugarcane, cotton and rice. Leaders of the farmers organisation Abdul Razzaq Panwar of Kamalia, Mian Asad Hafeez of Pirmahal and Chaudhry Naeem Fateh of Toba said that the rain has caused huge losses to the growers, demanding the Punjab chief minister to declare Toba Tek Singh district as calamity hit and write off the recovery of agricultural loans, water tariff, income and revenue taxes of the cultivators.

Dacoits gun down truck

driver on resistance

Dacoits shot dead a truck driver when he did not stop here on Toba-Gojra Road in wee hours of Sunday.

According to Gojra City Police, the truck driver, identified as Mazhar Abbas, resident of Nawan Lahore Chak 334 Kot Ram Chandar Wali was on the way to Gojra from Toba. As he reached near Gojra Fesco Grid Station, three highwaymen intercepted him at gunpoint but he accelerated upon which the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the truck. As a result, the received multiple bullets and died instantly. On information, a police team attempted to chase the dacoits but they managed to escape through standing crops.