Attock-Three persons were killed in two separate incidents in various parts of Attock. In first incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by hit and run incident on GT road near Burhan interchange in limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police sources said that 43 years old Adeel Joseph was going on his bike when a speedy car recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked him and fled. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Separately, a former councillor was gunned down on his way home from hospital in limits of Hazro Police Station. Police sources said that 55 years old Shahnawaz Khan was going home after check up at a private hospital when 3 persons riding on a bike intercepted him on Gondal-Hazro road and showered bullets at him. He received 4 bullets and died on the spot.

The assailants managed to flee from crime scene.

Moreover, a man was shot dead over land dispute in Dhullian village in limits of Pindigheb Police station. Police sources said that 35 years old Nayyar Mehmood was ploughing his field when Ghulam Akbar with his 12 bore gun came there and after exchange of hot words shot him dead and fled from the crime scene. Respective police stations registered separate cases and started investigation.

Meanwhile, police using modern and traditional techniques arrested 3 culprits involved in robberies and snatching a vehicle.

Two of them are wanted by KP police also in different cases.DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeen Bokhari said this while addressing a press conference. While giving details, the DPO said that police had arrested Rashid, resident of Pindigheb and recovered Rs2 million from his possession which he got after selling a vehicle stolen from Kashif, resident of Mansehra on 26/8/2019.

He said that in another operation, the police arrested Aamir, resident of Bhakar and Akash, resident of Kohat (both presently living in Attock) and recovered Rs 200 thousands in cash, gold and4 mobile phones from their possession.

He said that the police also recovered two pistols and 7 rounds from their possession which they used while committing crimes. He said that Aamir and Akaash had taken away the money and gold ornaments from the house of Yaqoob, resident of Awan Sharif Attock on 23/9/2019 at gun point making inmates hostages.

The DPO said that all the 3 accused had been sent behind the bars. He said that both the cases had been successfully handled by DSP Saddar Circle Raja Fayyaz ul Hasan, In-charge IT Sub-Inspector Jahanzeb and others for which they deserved appreciation.