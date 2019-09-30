Share:

Sarmad Khoosat released the trailer of his second film, Zindagi Tamasha, his first feature-length film since 2015's Manto.

The film will center around the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja (played by Arif Hassan) and his family who find themselves ostracized when a certain video of Khawaja becomes public.

Khawaja's daughter Sadaf, played by model Eman Suleiman -- who is also making her acting debut in the film -- also appears to be ashamed of him in the trailer.

Directed and co-produced by Khoosat and his sister Kanwal Khoosat and written by Nirmal Bano, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual film, with much of its dialogue shot in Punjabi.

Along with Hassan and Suleman, veteran actor Samiya Mumtaz also returns to the big screen in the film. Both of her previous films, Dukhtar and Moor, were Pakistan's submissions to the annual Academy Awards, as a candidate for Best Foreign Film oscar.

Zindagi Tamasha has been cleared by the censor board and will be released in Pakistan in January 2020. The background and music of the film has been prepared by Islamabad-based band Saakin.

The film will be making its debut next month at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.