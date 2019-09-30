Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ushna Suhail defeated Sarah Mehboob 2-1 to clinch the National Ladies Tennis Championship 2019 here at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex Sunday.

Both the players displayed good tennis skills in their final, which lasted for almost three hours. Ushna won the first set in tie-break 7-6 (5). The second set was also decided in tie-break, which was won by Sarah 7-6 (4). There was no battle in the third set, as Ushna was playing her best tennis. She was moving freely to all corners of the court and just toying with her opponent, who was looking tired and hapless.

Ushna, who was in commanding position, could easily win the set, but she gave some chances to her opponent. Her mother, who was sitting in the dugout, was smiling and watching her daughter in supreme control. On the other hand, Sarah’s father Mehboob Khan was looking confused, as he was not expecting his daughter to completely lose focus in the last set. Ultimately, Ushna won the third set 6-1 to land yet another title.

Ushna received prize money of Rs 40,000, while Sarah was awarded Rs 25,000. Earlier, Ushna Suhail pairing with Sara Mansoor also grabbed ladies doubles title as they defeated Sarah Mehboob Khan and Meheq Khokhar in interesting clash. Winning duo bagged Rs 20,000, while runners-up pair received Rs 15,000, Hania Minhas completed double crown in the tournament with victory in girls 12 & under against Amna Ali Qayum, both young players displayed quality tennis but Hania remained victorious, Hania had also won U-10 title.

Prize distribution ceremony was held after ladies singles final, Sentaor Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was the chief guest, title sponsors Eighteen’s Senior Director Uzair Adil, Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Shahida Kausar Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.

It was yet again highly mismanaged event as none of the organisers were present till the start of the final. Although Shahida Kausar invited sports journalists to cover the final but she never for a while thought about hot and humid weather and never bothered to depute someone to ensure proper sitting arrangements for media and making drinking water available. When this scribe wanted to seek attention of PTF Secretary Gul Muhammad, he rudely refused to help out and said: “Federation had nothing to do with the event and organisers are responsible to made arrangements.”

If federation works on modern lines, things could have been much different. The PTF President hardly has time from his highly busy schedule and mostly remain out of country, while non-professionals are hired to run federation affairs. It is hoped Salim Saifullah and Shahida Kausar will seek explanation from their respective staff and ensure no such repeat of things in future.