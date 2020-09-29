Share:

Islamabad -Alia sung the original sound track (OST )of drama serial “Pyar Kay Sadkay”. She is a trained classical singer and has sung some soulful songs in her melodious voice.

Apart from her singing career, she also do acting and is seen performing supporting roles in different drama serials. Pyar Ke Sadqay is a 2020 Pakistani drama television series premiered on Hum TV. It was directed by Farooq Rind, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by Momina Duraid under MD Productions. It had Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas in leads while Yashma Gill, Omair Rana and Atiqa Odho in supporting roles.