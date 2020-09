Share:

MARDAN - A woman and her daughter were killed when fire broke out in a house at Mayar Road on Tuesday, police sources said.

According to the sources, the fire broke in a room of Irfan’s house near Mohmand Filling Station due to electricity short-circuit. Irfan’s wife and daughter Hamna received burn injuries, but could not survive. Later, police shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.