HYDERABAD - In a crackdown against illegal LPG cylinder shops, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab sealed several shops in city area here on Tuesday. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner city visited Kohinoor and Gru Nagar Chowks and sealed illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder shops. He warned shopkeepers to close down their illegal businesses failing which strict legal action would be taken against them while heavy fines would also be charged from the violators.