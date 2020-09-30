Share:

KASUR - Alla Abad police arrested five killers involved in the murder of five persons of the same family over land dispute in Bongi Kallian village.

Police said on Tuesday that on September 23, some assailants shot dead 50-year-old Amin and his four sons-- Nadeem (30), Kalim (26), Zahid (20) and Shahid (18), r/o Bongi Kallian over land dispute and managed to escape.

Police registered a case, conducted raids and arrested five accused--Arshad and his son Javed, Abu Sufyan, Sameer and Akram. According to initial investigation, accused Arshad is brother of the victim Amin.

Three killed in separate incidents

Three persons were killed in separate incidents in Kasur.

Changa Manga police said on Tuesday that a 22-year-old Muhammad Ashfaq s/o Muhammad Boota, r/o Kot Nanak Singh was shot dead by some unidentified persons in nearby fields. Similarly, 24-year-old Shabbir was shot dead by unknown assailants near Industrial area Chunian.

Separately, Saraye Mughal police recovered a body of an unidentified man floating in canal and shifted it to hospital.

Separate cases were registered in concerned police stations and investigation was underway.