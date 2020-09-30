Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Tuesday that the National Highways Authority (NHA) has illegally constructed a flyover over Gujrat Bypass.

The audit official told the committee, headed by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Naveed Qamar, that the flyover was constructed without approval of PC-1.

The committee was further informed that despite directives of PAC for holding inquiry in the case the NHA was yet to conduct any proper investigation to the matter.

The secretary communication told the committee that an inquiry team had been formed and within 30 days investigation would be completed.

The committee also showed annoyance over the sluggish response of communications department in the submission of report regarding Torkham-Jalalabad Road.

The convener of the committee Naveed Qamar questioned about delay in the submission of report regarding Torkham-Jalalabad Road project. However, the audit official said they were yet to get the report despite the fact that 73-km project was launched in 2008.

Meanwhile, the committee was also informed about the less revenue collected from the fines imposed by the NHA and Motorway Police. The official of communication department requested the committee to give some more time to fix the matter of collection of less revenue from the fines.