Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday termed actions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as ‘political engineering’ and said that Pakistan cannot function as long as NAB operates in the country.

Talking to media persons after appearing before the anti-graft watchdog’s team in Rawalpindi, he said the bureau is investigating the appointment of MD Mineral Development Corporation, which was made about six years ago. Register another case against me for appointing Chairman NAB, he added.

PML-N leader said that arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in middle of the trial is part of political revenge and campaign to malign politicians.

Talking about opposition’s antigovernment movement, he said protest against government is right of people and assured opposition’s movement will be nonviolent. Nation wants to get rid of current rulers, he added.