KARACHI - An eight-year-old boy got his arms chopped off as he sustained electric shocks when an 11,000volt wire fell on him in Ahsanabad area of Karachi on Thursday.

The boy, Muhammad Umer Khan, was going to buy vegetables from a market when all of sudden the high-voltage wire fell on him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to hospital where doctors had to cut off his hands (one from shoulder and another from elbow) during a surgical operation to save his life.

He is eight years old and student of grade fourth. He has two siblings.

Burns Center In-charge Dr Ahmer, when contacted, said that during the surgery, the team of doctors decided that the hands of child must be cut off, as there was no chance of recovery.

“We had to cut off his left hand from the shoulder and right hand from the elbow. We tried hard to save his life. The child is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and currently in stable condition,” he added.

His relative Muhammad Azhar while talking to The Nation held K-Electric responsible for the incident.

“Everyone can visit the area and find out that stray wires lettering around every corner of the city,” he said, adding that “The 11,000 volts transmission line going through area also in vulnerable condition, as K-E has not intended to maintain their infrastructure.”

When contacted, KE spokesman briefly said that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident and until then, they are unable to pass comment over the incident.

However, the KE also issued a press statement in this regard in which they claimed that KE is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and extended sympathies to the family.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and remain available to extend support to the family including medical expenses during this time and for further treatment/rehabilitation as well.”

Following the incident, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also took serious notice of the incident and sought detail report of the incident. Governor House spokesman said that the government would bear all expense of amputated child, while Commissioner Karachi also would submit the detail inquiry within a few days.