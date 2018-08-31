Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of the Pakpattan incident in which District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal was transferred.

The top court fixed the hearing of the case for today (Friday).

While taking cognizance, the chief justice has issued notices to Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, additional IGP, inquiry officer Abubakar Khuda Baksh, Sahiwal RPO and Gondal to appear before the top court.

The top court also directed to come up along with the inquiry report in the matter prepared for prime minister.

The issue arose after Khawar Maneka, former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, reportedly abused police officials for stopping his car after he sped away from a picket on Aug 23.

Following the incident, the DPO was reportedly summoned in a meeting called by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where the former was ordered to visit Maneka’s residence and tender apology.

The DPO refused to seek pardon and told the meeting that police department performed its duty.

However, later the DPO was ordered to relinquish his charge and report to Central Police Office (CPO) at Lahore.

The notification in this regard stated, “Rizwan Omer Gondal (PSP/BS-18), DPO Pakpattan, is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Central Police Office.”

However, later the spokesperson of Punjab police refuted the apprehension of political influence and stated that Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam transferred the DPO for misleading his high-ups and making false statements.

“When the DPO was asked about the incident of misconduct of police with a citizen, he lied and then made false statements regarding transfer orders on social media. Punjab IGP has also ordered an inquiry into the matter,” the police spokesman claimed.

“IG Punjab further said that irresponsible attitude of the officer has hurt the prestige of the department. He said the officers and officials who would misconduct or misguide the seniors and those who would misbehave with the citizens will not be spared,” the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken notice of the incident and asked Punjab chief minister to submit an inquiry report into the matter.