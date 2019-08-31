Share:

Islamabad - In an unprecedented demonstration, traffic across Pakistan came to a standstill on Friday as thousands staged mass protests against the annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir and New Delhi’s oppression in the Valley amid a curfew that is continuing since August 5.

Sirens blared at noon and traffic grounded to a halt to mark the Kashmir Hour, while all the media channels broadcast the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir in an expression of solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The prime minister and the chief ministers along with all the parliamentarians and staff came out of their offices whereas the citizens also left their houses and businesses to gather in nearby streets all over the country. The call for Kashmir Hour was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself a few days ago, who asked his people to stage solidarity shows from 12pm to 12:30pm on Friday for the oppressed people of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir.

In the capital city Islamabad, thousands gathered on Constitution Avenue in front of the government offices where Prime Minister Khan addressed the nation and vowed to continue fighting for Kashmir until the disputed Himalayan territory was “liberated”.

“We are with them in their testing times. The message that goes out of here today is that as long as Kashmiris don’t get freedom, we will stand with them,” he said.

Imran Khan compared Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government to the Third Reich of Nazi Germany, and said “we share the grief and pain of the people of occupied Kashmir” and fully stand by them until they secure freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

He warned that India will be given a befitting response if it attempted to launch any misadventure in Azad, Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said there were reports that New Delhi may resort to an operation in AJK to divert international attention from the humanitarian crisis in IOK. He said Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any external aggression.

He, however, said that the world should realise that clash between two nuclear armed countries might result into loss to the whole world. He said he has already told the world leaders of the repercussions of this conflict, if they do not play their due role in resolving the Kashmir situation.

Premier Khan said during his address at the UN General Assembly, he will expose the true face of India. He said in his diplomatic campaign after the illegal steps taken by India on 5th of this month, he apprised all the important world leaders of the appalling situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan said another campaign will be started soon with the message to lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir. He said during the campaign, important international figures and celebrities will be involved to raise the issue of human plight and tragedy in Occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

The prime minister regretted that response of the international community is muted when Muslims face persecution. He urged the world to break its silence and stop India from its brutalities against Kashmiris.

Imran Khan vowed that he, being the ambassador of Kashmir, will fight its case at every intentional forum. He said his article published in New York Times today (Friday) gives a glimpse to the world about the brutal environment the Kashmiris are facing.

He said he also described in his article the RSS ideology in detail. The PM warned that if the propagation and spread of this ideology was not stopped, it would create a Nazi Germany like environment that resulted into World War II in which around 60 million people were killed.

The prime minister said it was important to understand the type of government in India that has unleashed a wave of barbarity on Kashmiris.

He said the incumbent Indian government was a staunch follower of the philosophy of the RSS, an extremist organisation established in 1925 with the idea of superiority of Hindus and hatred against Muslims. Its roots are based on revulsion and fanaticism.

Imran Khan said the manifesto of RSS was either to expel Muslims from India or to turn them into second class citizens. “And the latter is being witnessed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir today”.

He said even the moderate people in India were facing the consequences of this ideology. This ideology has negated the secular philosophy of Indian political stalwarts like Nehru and Gandhi. He said even Gandhi was killed by an RSS fanatic.

Mentioning plight of the Kashmiris, the prime minister said around eight million Kashmiris have been under curfew for the last four weeks with total communication blockade and shortage of food and medicines.

The prime minister’s address was followed by President Arif Alvi’s speech wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support Kashmiris in their struggle for liberation.

President’s address

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Kashmir Hour at the Presidency, President Alvi said Kashmir was not just a piece of land for Pakistan; rather, “we have a relationship of faith and humanity” with the Kashmiris.

He said the occupied Valley is witnessing communication clampdown and Indian forces are committing the worst kind of human rights violations there. He said over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred since 1948, even children have sacrificed for the freedom.

Alvi said India has deputed extra troops in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370. He said no media is allowed to report from the occupied territory.

The President pointed out that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and it is India which took to the UN Security Council.

He said Pakistan desires a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. However, he said Pakistan will respond befittingly to any misadventure by Modi’s government. He said only plebiscite can lead to a peaceful solution of the long standing dispute.

Dr Alvi warned the world that India was being ruled by a fascist regime and nuclear assets of India were not secure in their hands. He said India has nefarious designs against Pakistan and arrest of a serving Indian Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a testimony to the fact.

Referring to Pakistan and India stand-off in February this year, the President said India should not forget that Pakistan downed two of its fighter aircraft and captured one of its pilots. He said Pakistan, keeping alive the Islamic norms, returned the pilot as a peace gesture.

He urged the youth to work hard to strengthen Pakistan economically as strong Pakistan is important for freedom of Kashmir.

PM thanks nation

In a tweet that followed the unprecedented protests, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the nation for coming out of their homes to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that he is proud of Pakistani people in the way they came out in solidarity with the Kashmiris - letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi government.

Imran said the Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu Supremacist ideology and the danger it poses to the whole world.