ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Jus­tice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa presided over award distribution ceremony of Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTC) Judges at Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Friday. The cer­emony was attended by Sohail Na­sir Director General Model Courts of Pakistan, Hayat Ali Shah DG FJA, EJI Team and position holder MCTC Judges from all over the country.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Khosa said that indeed Model Courts materi­alised the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in Article 37(d) of the Constitution of 1973, which, otherwise, was just a dream before establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts in the country.

Efforts, devotion and commit­ment on part of MCTC Judges turned the dream of speedy and inexpen­sive justice into reality and litigants are getting prompt relief, he added.

He said that the credit went to the Judges which rejuvenated the ailing judicial system under existing and available resources and without any amendments in the given law.

It has instilled a new spirit into masses to repose confidence in the institution of judiciary, which, oth­erwise, had always been blamed of undue delays, he added.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan was informed that 12,584 murder and narcotics cases have been decided in about five months by 167 model trial courts set up across the coun­try to conduct swift trials.

The Chief Justice appreciated the services rendered by Judges for this glorious national cause and distrib­uted awards to the MCTC judges for deciding maximum number of cases.

Amongst position holders were Sohail Nasir Session Judge Islam­abad West who earned 5 distinc­tions, while securing first position in overall Pakistan in murder cat­egory and third position in joint murder and narcotics categories. Apart from him Munir Ahmed Mari Sessions Judge Loralai, Zafar Jaan Additional Sessions judge Barkhan, Asadullah Kakar Additional Ses­sions judge Dera Murad Jamali, Ta­hir Humayun Additional Sessions Judge Gwadar, Zafarullah Khan Bazai Sessions Judge Quetta, Rahim Dad Khilji Additional Sessions Judge Dalbandin, Nouroz Khan Hoth Ad­ditional Sessions Judge Dera Bugti, Inayatullah Kakar Additional Ses­sions judge Harnai, Saadullah Khan Bazai Sessions Judge Kalat, Alamgir Khan Hotak Additional Sessions Judge Kohlu, Allah Dad Roshan Ses­sions Judge Noshki, Muhammad Anwar Muhammad Shai Additional Sessions Judge Panjgoor, Muham­mad Rafiq Sessions Judge Turbat, Barkat Ali Marghazani Additional Sessions judge Ziarat earned dis­tinctions from High court of Balo­chistan Quetta.

Likewise from Peshawar High Court, Peshawar Arbab Sohail Ha­mid Additional Sessions Judge Charsadda, Ms Zainab Rahman Ad­ditional Sessions Judge Abbottabad, Ms Nadia Syed Additional Sessions Judge Mardan, Muhammad Zaib Khan Additional Sessions Judge Swabi Usman Wali Additional Ses­sions Judge Dera Ismail Khan and Syed Anees Badshah Bukhari Ses­sions Judge Kohistan Lower earned distinctions.

From Lahore High Court Lahore Farhan Mudassar Additional Ses­sions Judge Sargodha, Muhammad Wajid Manhas Additional Sessions Judge Kasur, Raja Shahid Zameer Additional Sessions Judge Rawal­pindi, Ghulam Shabbir Hussain Ad­ditional Sessions Judge Jhelum, Raja Muhammad Ajmal Khan Additional Sessions Judge Mianwali and Ch. Ziaullah Additional Sessions Judge Sheikhupura earned honours.