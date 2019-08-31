Share:

For the last two days, a video of a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur , a young Muslim boy Muhammad Hassan residents of Nankana Sahb and a cleric sermonizing the nikah proceedings who is not visible in the video has created quite a storm on social media. Meanwhile, another video released by Jagjit Kaur’s family on social media alleged that she was abducted from home and has been forced to convert to Islam. The family further threatened of self-immolation in front of the Punjab Governor’s house if Jagjit Kaur is not returned to the family. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue and constituted a high profile committee under the Punjab Minister for law and minister energy Dr Akhtar Malik among other members to look into the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

Video of the Sikh Girl from Nankana Sahib embracing Islam and marrying a Muslim guy with a free will, surfaces. Video busts Indian propaganda against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/MZlwfh4Gp4 — The Nation (@The_Nation) August 30, 2019

Given the sensitive nature of the issue with a religious angle to it, the CM Punjab seems to have done a pretty good job by taking it up with the concerned parties on urgent basis so that the facts of the matter can be ascertained. Meanwhile, Jagjit Kaur has filed a petition in Lahore High Court against her family and sought protection. She has been lodged in to the Lahore’s Darul Amman. Here is the transcripted version of the video that has been making rounds on the media:

Cleric: Daughter, what is your name?

Girl: Jagjit Kaur

Cleric: What new Islamic name have you chosen?

Girl: Ayesha

Cleric: Have you embraced Islam willingly?

Girl: Yes

Cleric: Have you been forced to do so?

Girl: No

Cleric: Are you marrying willingly?

Girl: Yes

Cleric: Or have you been forced to do so?

Girl: No

Cleric: How old are you?

Girl: Nineteen

Cleric: Have you brought anything from home? Any jewellery? Any precious thing? Any important documents?

Girl: No

Cleric: Read (both of you)

"In the name of Allah, the gracious, the kind.

There is none worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad PBUH is the last messenger of Allah.

I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship except Allah, the one alone, without partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad PBUH is his servant and messenger."

Cleric continued: Ayesha Daughter of Bhagwan Singh! You are sane and you are an adult, in presence of witnesses, you are being married to Muhammad Hassan Son of Zulfiqar in “Haq Mehr” (marriage dower) of rupees 50 thousand to be paid later and rupees five thousand to be paid instantly to get you married. Do you allow to do so?

Girl: Yes

(Repeated three times by cleric for girl)

Cleric: Muhammad Hassan Son of Zulfiqar! You are sane and you are an adult, in presence of witnesses, you are being married to Ayesha Daughter of Bhagwan Singh in “Haq Mehr” (marriage dower) of rupees 50 thousand to be paid later and rupees five thousand to be paid instantly to get you married. Do you allow to do so?

Boy: Yes

(Repeated three times for boy.)