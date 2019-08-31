Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday hailed US House Committee on Foreign Affairs decision to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

While speaking to a private TV channel, Qureshi said the meeting of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs will prove to be quite useful regarding the Kashmir dispute.

“Overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pak-American community has played a key role to internationalise the issue,” Qureshi said, adding that we [Pakistan] are highlighting the Kashmir issue across the globe which is why the issue is being discussed on every forum.

The foreign minister added, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also raise the Kashmir issue during his speech at the UN General Assembly session next month.

The US House Foreign Relations Committee on Friday said it will soon hear the issue of occupied Kashmir in its upcoming meeting.

Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia Brad Sherman announced that the subcommittee will soon hold a hearing on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under a clampdown since August 5.

"The hearing will focus on the humanitarian situation in Kashmir, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet and telephone communications have been interrupted," Congressman Sherman said.