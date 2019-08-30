Share:

Internet is a medium which has enabled computers to connect with each other. As present time internet has become part of life like breathing. For the students, the internet is like a living teacher or more than that. A couple of years before 4G internet connection was available in Turbat which helped the students very much in their study especially the poor students. Because poor students cannot afford PTCL connection as it is beyond their budget. 4G packages were cheaper and more helpful as they could be taken everywhere along. The students could have used 4G in many ways. They could have ordered online books, they could have downloaded lectures related to their courses and many more. Due to the lack of 4G, the students are facing several problems. Not only it was beneficial for students but for the companies as well as they were doing great business by the help of 4G. the students of Turbat are looking forward to avail 4G once again.

MAHNAZ FAQIR,

Turbat.