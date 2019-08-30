Share:

Load shedding is a burning issue in Pakistan today. Many people are living with load shedding and bearing it. Mostly, it is not so in other cities of Pakistan but in Turbat. In Turbat, we have power for almost ten to twelve hours. If it rains, power goes for more than 4 to 6 hours. The day before yesterday, in Turbat at night it rained due to which power went off for almost 13 hours. For rich people, it is not a big deal but for the poor people, it is hazardous. It is very difficult for them to live their lives. Therefore, the government of the time needs to act upon it, and take immediate actions.

FIZA NASIR,

Turbat.