PESHAWAR - Due to maintenance work, Pesco on Friday noti­fied power shutdown for various areas of district Charsadda.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Rajar grid station on September 2, 4 and 16 from 8am to 1pm, resultantly people of Gulabad, Behlola, Torangzai Utmanzai, Sheikh Abad, Khanmai, Industrial and New Utmanzai would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Shabqadar grid sta­tion on September 3, 5 and 17 from 8am to 1pm, resultantly consumers of 11 kv Kangra, Adizai, Pehl­wan Qilla, Behlool Khel, In­dustrial Trial-II and Attaki feeder would face inconve­niences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Shabqadar grid sta­tion on September 2, 4 and 16 from 8am to 1pm, conse­quently consumers of 11kv Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Ka­tozai, Katozai New feeder would face inconveniences.