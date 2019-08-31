PESHAWAR - Due to maintenance work, Pesco on Friday notified power shutdown for various areas of district Charsadda.
Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Rajar grid station on September 2, 4 and 16 from 8am to 1pm, resultantly people of Gulabad, Behlola, Torangzai Utmanzai, Sheikh Abad, Khanmai, Industrial and New Utmanzai would face inconveniences.
Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Shabqadar grid station on September 3, 5 and 17 from 8am to 1pm, resultantly consumers of 11 kv Kangra, Adizai, Pehlwan Qilla, Behlool Khel, Industrial Trial-II and Attaki feeder would face inconveniences.
Power supply would remain suspended from 132kv Shabqadar grid station on September 2, 4 and 16 from 8am to 1pm, consequently consumers of 11kv Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Katozai, Katozai New feeder would face inconveniences.