TAHIR NIAZ

ISLAMABAD

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the great display of solidarity shown by the nation with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) during the Kashmir Hour on Friday.

Calling it “a strong message to the world”, he said the deteriorating situation in IOJ&K is threat to regional peace. He expressed these views while visiting the Gujranwala Corps Headquarters, where he was briefed on operational preparedness of the troops, said DG ISPR directorate in a tweet on Friday. “COAS visited HQ Gujranwala Corps, briefed about operational preparedness. Solidarity displayed by the nation with Kashmiri brethren during Kashmir Hour today is a strong message to the world,” the DG quoted COAS as having told the troops. The COAS warned that deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a threat to the regional peace.