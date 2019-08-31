Share:

At least 10 teenagers were injured in a shooting during a football game in the southern U.S. state of Alabama, local media reported on Saturday.

The shooting took place at the end of a high school game Friday night in Mobile, a city of about 190,000 people on the Gulf of Mexico, according to state news website al.com.

Police said that six of the 10 injured were directly shot and that one victim had a seizure shortly after the incident, at the end of the game between two local teams.

The report added that the victims range in age from 15 to 18 years old.

Two people were detained for questioning over the incident, said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

“Why are young people bringing this type of violence to public events?" asked Battiste, calling the shooting unacceptable.

The incident comes less than a month after a deadly racist shooting in El Paso, Texas killed 22 people and injured 24. It brought fresh calls for tighter gun control in the U.S., which sees more gun deaths per capita than any other industrialized nation.