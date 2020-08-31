Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is scheduled to hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law captain Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield reference tomorrow [Tuesday].

Sharif has sought exemption from attending the hearing, while Maryam and Safdar have filed a request for adjournment. All three — Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar — are out on bail in the case.

Earlier, in July 2018, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped with an £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

The Avenfield properties reference was one of three filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the preceding year in light of the Supreme Court's verdict against Nawaz in the Panama Papers case. The reference pertained to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.