Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case regarding appointment of Managing Director (MD) of PSO.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court during the hearing. The high court expressed anger over absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials and lawyer and said that former prime minister arrived from Islamabad for the hearing but anti-graft watchdog’s officials did not come.

The high court, while extending bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader adjourned the hearing till September 3.

Former prime minister Abbasi has been accused of hiring people illegally while he was serving as the petroleum minister during PML-N’s tenure.

NAB claimed that he illegally appointed Pakistan State Oil’s managing director and deputy managing director.