PESHAWAR - Former leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), Maulana Muhammad Ameer, widely known as Maulana Bijli Ghar or Bijli Ghar Mulla passed away on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 85 years old.

Born in Billaki Khail village of Darra Adam Khail in 1927, Maulana Bijli Ghar was very much popular in Pakhtun belt for his humorous speeches and religious sermons, which mostly he used to deliver in various public gatherings and religious seminaries. He remained prayer leader in the mosque of Bijli Ghar local grid station in Bhanamari area where he also imparted religious education to young students.

Despite being over 80 years of age, he frequently visited his shop-cum-office situated at the Bhanamari Chowk in the provincial capital.

The mosque, where he served as a prayer leader for about 23 years, was located at a grid station (Bijli Ghar) in Peshawar that is why his name was turned from Muhammad Ameer to Maulana Bijli Ghar.

For the first time he shifted to Peshawar from Darra Adam Khail due an enmity with some people in the semi tribal belt of Darra.

Being a close friend of former JUI-F Chief, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, he also served as district Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) for Peshawar chapter.

He also remained senior vice ameer of JUI-F for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His party men have compared his speech power with electricity (Bijli), and they said that he was too fast in the art of public attraction.

He had got his religious education from Darul-Uloom Sarhad Peshawar, which was one among the prominent religious schools of the province.

After completing his religious education, he served in the same seminary as a teacher where large number of students had come to learn from his knowledge. People across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Balochistan and Afghanistan were his great fain owing to his humorous speeches.

The People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were mostly listening his Audio Cassettes to get knowledge and information from his speeches.

In his speeches even he did not spared his party men for committing any mistake and for violating discipline and he publicly expressed his views against those who were against the teaching of Islam. People also has recorded his speeches in Mobile phones and uploaded on YouTube.

In his last years of age, he restricted to his home and was suffering from several diseases, including blood pressure, regular temperature, weaknesses and kidney problems. He died in his house situated in Peshawar Bijli Ghar at Bahanamari area of Peshawar. He left behind three sons and three daughters to mourn his death.

Man hurt in blast: A person was injured when an explosive device exploded in front of Shamma Cinema Peshawar on Sunday.

Police said that the bomb was planted near the main gate of the cinema, which exploded with big bang in the early hour of Sunday. The blast results injuring of pedestrian who was passing through the area.

The blast caused fear and panic among the residents and badly damaged the front portion of the cinema hall. The injured person was shifted to Lady reading hospital Peshawar where he was stated stable.

Soon after the incident bomb disposal squad and police teams rushed the blast site and collected evidences. Police also launched search operation in the area and registered FIR against unknown persons.