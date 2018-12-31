Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Mubashir Hussain met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Circuit House Bahawalpur on Sunday.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the industrial sector’s role had great importance in jobs creation and the country’s development, according to a handout issued here.

He said the Punjab government had devised a comprehensive industrial policy in order to facilitate investors and industrialists.

The industrial sector should come forward and play its role in the country’s progress and prosperity as the Punjab government would provide it all the facilities, he added.

The chief minister said an industrial estate would be established soon at Bahawalpur as there was huge potential there. All arrangements would be put in place in that regard, he added.

With the preparation of standard seed, production of cotton crops could be increased, he said and added the government had formed a task force for the purpose.

Also, a delegation of lawyers led by High Court Bar Bahawalpur President Ahmad Mansoor Chishti called on the Punjab CM.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister said the issues of legal fraternity, including their colony in Bahwalpur, would be resolved on priority. Lawyers had played the most significant role in the restoration of independent judiciary and rule of law in the country, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the lawyers played the main role in providing justice to common man and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government also wanted to provide justice and equal rights to the people.

The delegation also included High Court Bar Bahawalpur General Secretary Usman Mehmood, and District Bar Bahawalpur President Naeem Bhatti and General Secretary Ishfaq Ahmed. Also, the CM visited Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur and planted a sapling there. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said work on the restoration of Lal Suhanra Park would be completed soon, according to a handout issued here. He CM said, “Plants and trees add beauty to the nature and we have planted a large number of new saplings in a short span of time.” Usman Buzdar said plantation was necessary for controlling environmental pollution. He also took round of the park and inspected its different areas. Later, he chaired a meeting regarding the restoration projects of the park.

condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday drove to the residence of PML-Q MPA Dr Ch Muhammad Afzal in Head Rajkan, Tehsil Yazman to offer condolence over the death of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise Ch Afzal’s mother.

PML-Q District General Secretary Ch Tariq Majeed told The Nation that earlier Federal Minister for Housing & Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema hosted a breakfast in the honour of the Punjab CM which was attended by PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik, MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, PML-Q MPA Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) Mubashar Hussain besides several UCs chairmen and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, the federal minister, MNA Farooq Azam and other lawmakers drew attention of the CM toward the long-standing demand for the restoration of provincial status of Bahawalpur.

PTI MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi highlighted problems being faced by people of his constituency PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

The PML-Q district general secretary informed that Sardar Usman Buzdar was driving his vehicle and was accompanied by Punjab Food Minister Ch Samiullah.