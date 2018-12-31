Share:

LAHORE - Bilal Asim and Ahmad Nael clinched double crowns in the Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 here at the PLTA tennis courts. Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain graced the concluding day as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of all the categories. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and number of tennis enthusiasts were also present on the occasion. The match of the tournament was u-14 doubles final, which was won by Bilal Asim/Ahmad Nael, who tamed Farman Shakeel/Shaee Tahir by 4-3, 4-3. Bilal Asim also lifted U-14 title after routing Shaeel Tahir by 6-1, 6-3 while Ahmad Nael grabbed u-12 title by beating Bilal Asim 8-5. In U-16 final, Rayan Jawad outclassed Hamza Khan 6-1, 6-0 for title, Hamza Ali Rizwan lifted U-10 title after thrashing M Haziq Asim 8-0, Xeerak Mustafa secured U-8 title, Zahra Sulean captured girls u-14 title and Muzamil Danis earned u-6 title.