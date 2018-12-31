Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Karachi Press Club (KPC) including President-elect Imtiaz Khan Faran and Secretary-elect Arman Sabir.

In his message, the PPP chairman said that the KPC has always played a historic role for the impartial journalism.

The KPC also played a very dynamic role for the struggle of freedom of expression and press.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that today, the freedom of speech, expression and press is facing untoward circumstances and it is fervently hoped that the new elected Team of the KPC would keep its bright traditions in terms of maintaining the freedom of expression and press.

He said that the PPP no matter in power or on opposition benches has always protected and preferred the freedom of expression and the press because the democracy and freedom of expression are reciprocal to each other and without these the federation would remain incomplete.