Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Monday that his party can topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government within a week, if his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, allows them to do it.

While talking to the media after expressing his condolence to the family of Late Syed Ali Raza Abidi, Bilawal said that his party held 99 seats in Sindh, and PTI would need at least 49 members to take over Sindh.

When asked about the recently submitted Joint Investigation Report, Bilawal said that it was ‘a pack of lies and fabrication’.

“The nexus between government and the JIT has been exposed now. We will challenge the JIT report before the court of law,” he said. “We will foil every conspiracy.”

The PPP leader said that Murad Ali Shah will not go, the people of Sindh won’t allow it to happen.