Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his comments of ‘toppling the federal government’ upon Asif Ali Zardari’s will.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said that Bilawal will fail in his bid to end the government’s rule as even his own father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, failed to do so.

Fawad further claimed that the federal government had interest in interfering in Sindh province, but, “The foundation of government in Sindh is very weak. This is what gives them the false illusion of the federal government’s involvement in the province,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

“Both, Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, desired a change in the definition of corruption,” he added. He further said that Zardari had a network in Sindh and Nawaz in Punjab. “They had a Code of Conduct to save each other’s back,” the minister said.