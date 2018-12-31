Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) is considering measures to strengthen declining Pakistan hockey. As a first step, it is likely to participate in upcoming meeting of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and to get a feedback from the stakeholders to formulate a strategy to revive hockey and PHF. Pakistan’s performance in 12th Hockey World Cup last month remained unsatisfactory and it returned home without winning a single match. During the last five years, government provided a sum of Rs 425,672,790 to the PHF for betterment of Pak hockey and to represent the country internationally. According to official documents, PSB has been paying stipend of Rs 5,000 per month to the sportspersons or their beneficiaries as a welfare measure of former sports veterans.