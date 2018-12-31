Share:

LAHORE - The massive backlog at the Lahore High Court will further increase as a result of the retirement of three more judges including outgoing Chief Justice Anwaarul Haq as nine vacancies of judges are already lying vacant.

The retirement of three more judges has increased the number of vacant posts of judges to 12. CJ Anaarul Haq, who became the LHC judge on February 19, 2010, will retire today and in his honour, a full court reference has been scheduled for today.

Earlier, Justice Ali Akhbar Qureshi, who became LHC judge on November 07, 2014, retired on December 29, 2018. Likewise, Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi, who became the judge on March 27, 2018, retired last Thursday when a farewell ceremony was held in his honour.

As per the Lahore High Court’s Annual Report 2015/2016, the overall trend of cases in the LHC over the past decade shows that despite efforts at reducing the backlog, the pendency of cases keeps increasing due to the number of new cases instituted every year and shortage of judges at the LHC.

In spite of the acute shortage, the serving LHC judges worked really hard for clearing the backlog and daunting challenges were accepted in line with the spirit of National Judicial Policy. In 2015, as many as 149,517 cases were instituted and 162,435 were decided. In 2016, as many as 144,529 cases were instituted and 131251 cases were disposed of. As of December 24, 2016, the number of pending cases at LHC’s Principal Seat was 79,802, at Bahawalpur bench was 13,394, At Multan bench was 35,876, at Rawalpindi bench was 11,765 while the total backlog cases were 140,837.

However, the full court reference, that was earlier announced to be held on 21st, will be held today in the honour of outgoing LHc chief justice. For the purpose, the Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General, Punjab, vice chairmen of the Pakistan Bat Council, Punjab Bar Council; presidents of the Lahore High Court bar associations and Lahore Bar Association have been informed.

The tenure of Justice Anwarul Haq, who had taken oath as 47th LHC chief justice at a ceremony held at Governor House, spread over a span of 67 days.

During his tenure he passed various public importance orders. On 12-12-2018, he directed to place the matter of the establishment of registry counters across the Punjab before the LHC’s Administration Committee so as to amend the relevant rules and orders for the purpose. However, the orders could not be implemented so far.

Besides, he ordered the authorities concerned to take measures to facilitate special persons engaged in civil or criminal cases.

The chief justice had also directed all the district and sessions judges to ensure hearing of the cases of disabled persons on priority basis and their proper care in the courts. He also introduced a system to ensure online availability of cases at the district judiciary’s website across the Punjab province.

Justice Anwaar after passing MA and LLB examinations from the University of Punjab was enrolled as an advocate on November 11, 1981; as an advocate of High Court on December 11, 1983; and as an advocate of Supreme Court on March 27, 2003. He was elevated as LHC Judge on February 19, 2010.

He began his professional career from the provincial capital in 1980. He was shifted to Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court. He remained unopposed member of Punjab Bar Council from 2004 to 2009.

After the chief justice’s retirement, Justice Shamim, who was appointed as LHC judge on February 19, will perform his duty as LHC CJ till December 31, 2019.