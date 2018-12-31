Share:

Rawalpindi - A decision has been taken to construct 3 new three new girls’ colleges in Rawalpindi city and cantt. According to media reports the construction work of these three new colleges will be started during next academic year starting from September 2019.

Paper work on establishment and construction of these three new colleges has been started. Funds for the construction of these colleges will be allocated in next financial year budget and efforts will be made to complete construction of these colleges within one year.

Following the selection of sites for these colleges in the areas of Westridge, Kurri road and Fizaya colony paper work has been started. The state land in these areas is in the name of other departments. Contacts are being made with these departments.