BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that problems being faced by the lawyers will be resolved on priority basis, promising that the issue of lawyers colony in Bahawalpur will also resolved soon.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was talking with members of a lawyers' delegation led by President High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur (HCBA) Ahmad Mansoor Chistia here at Circuit House.

The chief minister directed the Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner to prepare an estimate of the construction and maintenance of the District Bar's Library and building.

He said that he himself is a lawyer and knows the problems of the lawyers, adding that lawyers have always played frontline role in the struggle for safeguarding independence of judiciary, upholding constitution and law and history stands testimony to this fact.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that role of lawyers in the provision of justice to people is very crucial and the incumbent PTI government is keen to ensure cheap and speedy justice to the common man.

Later, the chief minister met with a delegation of industrialists under the leadership of President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI)Mubasshar Hussain.

Talking to the industrialists, the CM underscored role of the industry in strengthening nation economy and creation of new employment opportunities. He asserted that to facilitate industrialists and investors, a Thorough Industrial Plan has been chalked out and announced, urging the industrialists to come forward and join the government in economic development.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would provide every possible facility to the industrialists and with the implementation of new Industrial Policy, industries would be promoted in the province.

The Punjab CM informed that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate is being established.

"There is a great potential in region for Agro-Based Industry and every possible step would be taken for development of agro-based industries in Bahawalpur," he pledged.

He emphasised that with the production of quality seed, production of cotton crop could further be increased and the Punjab government has established a task force in this regard. He vowed that all legitimate problems of the industrialists would be resolved.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM met with a delegation of PTI district chapter including office-bearers of women wing at Circuit House Bahawalpur. On the occasion, the PTI Divisional leadership expressed gratitude to the CM for holding the Cabinet meeting in Bahawalpur.

The CM said that the party holds the workers and office-bearers in great respect, terming them precious asset to the party. He gave credit for the general elections victory to the workers hard work, saying that the PTI would give the workers their due rights and status. He assured that problems of Bahawalpur Division's party workers and office-bearers would be resolved on priority basis.

Later, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar went to Laal Sohanra National Park where he planted a sapling to kick off the plantation drive and prayed for success of the campaign.

Talking to mediamen, teh chief minister said that restoration project of Laal Sohanra National Park would be completed soon. He asserted that in the past many sectors including this park have been neglected but the PTI government kicked off the project as soon as it came to power.

The Punjab CM informed that in a very short time, thousands of plants have been planted, stressing that trees are necessary to counter the rising pollution and provide clean environment to the new generation.

He also went around different parts of the park and chaired a meeting regarding the ongoing restoration of Laal Sohanra Park wherein the Punjab forests secretary gave a briefing to the chief minister.