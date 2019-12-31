Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that PPP could accommodate MQM in Sindh government if it helps his party in toppling PTI government.

Inaugurating four major development schemes here, Bilawal said MQM lawmakers could also be offered portfolios in accordance with their party’s share in federal cabinet.

He said allies of Imran Khan’s government had to change their stance sooner or later for supporting his government and stop the injustices and tyranny that had gripped the country.

“Topple it, topple it, topple Imran’s government,” he added.

“For Karachi’s sake, all ministries that the MQM-P has in the Centre, we will give them in Sindh. But the only condition is to send him [Imran Khan] back home,” he said.

“Today or tomorrow, all the facilitators, all the allies will have to take this decision, will have to save Pakistan and end Naya Pakistan,” he added.

However, MQM-P’s spokesperson rejected the offer and said the party formed an alliance with the federal government for welfare of people of Karachi and not for the seats in federation or provincial government setup.

In a statement, he said that MQM-P will not decide to leave the federal government on the wish of someone, adding that the party believed in the politics of rights of people instead of seats.

The MQM-P spokesperson urged Bilawal to empower local bodies by introducing a bill in Sindh Assembly. “Instead of offering us to join Sindh government, PPP should empower local bodies by presenting bill in the provincial assembly,” he said, adding that MQM-P will fully support PPP in this step.

He demanded that provincial government should transfer institutions like; Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others to the local government.

Bilawal inaugurated four major development schemes including Hyder Ali Underpass together with side lanes of Cantonment Station, Korangi No. 5 and 2.5 areas streets initiated and completed in 2019 with cost of Rs.1.74 billion.

He said the PPP had in past worked together with the MQM and was still looking forward to work with it in close alliance by 100 percent.

“The PPP is eager to see Karachi as most developed city but the flawed and biased policies and treatment of the Centre with Sindh government are serious hurdles in that way. Without removing these hurdles the provincial government might continue to face serious financial problems, he added.

Bilawal said despite all difficulties the provincial government was carrying forward city’s development which was visible to everyone.

Condemning the government’s gas policy, the PPP chairman said people of Sindh were suffering due to suspension of gas supply, adding that, “We will have to snatch our share from the government.”

He said the gas share policy of the federal government was based on injustice because the populous of the area of gas reservoirs keeps the first right of using the natural resources and that right was constitutionally accepted and protected. Those federal ministers who were accusing the masses of the ongoing gas crisis should be asked to tender their resignations forthwith, he added.

He said the flawed policies of the federal government had deprived the people of their rights while it was a sure act of injustice and tyranny to remove 800,000 deserving women from the BISP. The PPP chairman said that provincial government was preparing to move court over the BISP issue.

He slammed the ‘puppet’ politicians who acted upon such advice to remove 800,000 poor women who only used to get Rs.1000 a month.

PPP chairman pointed out that despite freezing temperature, people in Sukkur and other parts of Sindh were being rendered homeless. At least, the courts should order for a delay until this freezing weather is over so that the affected people might be in a position to arrange alternate abodes for them.

He lamented that the federal government was not providing Sindh its rightful share in resources and funds, adding that the PPP cannot “compromise” on the province’s rights.

“At the same time, we will have to think and come up with a way to expand the scope of our development. How can we work more with fewer funds,” he said, adding that public-private partnership was one way to work on mega-development projects.

He expressed satisfaction over provincial government’s performance and hoped that with this tempo of delivery, the PPP would sweep next general elections from Karachi because the people of Karachi had now realised that Imran Khan was a liar and Karachi would remain a step-child for him with PTI at the helm of affairs.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by PPP leaders, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Salim Mandviwala, Nisar Khuhru, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Baloch, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ajiz Dhamrah, Yousuf Baloch, Jawed Nayab Leghari. Karachi Mayor was also present.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Hyder Ali Underpass including side lanes of Cantonment Station, Korangi No. 5 and 2.5 areas streets.

All these mega projects were initiated in 2019 with cost of Rs.1.74 billion.