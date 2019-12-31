Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government, in order conceal its inefficiency, is passing the buck of natural gas shortage to Sindh, as a matter of fact, it is lack of their planning and failure to foresee the situation.

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of four development schemes, including two bridges at Korangi, one underpass at Hyder Ali Road and roads inside and around Cantt Station by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Monday at Korangi. The chief minister said he was surprised to know that a federal minister was holding his [Sindh] government responsible for the shortage of gas in Sindh. He added that his government stance was very clear for implementation of Article 158 of the constitution in true letter and spirit. “We want you to meet the gas requirement of Sindh first and then distribute the reaming gas wherever it is needed,” he said and added loudly “we won’t allow you to take away gas being produced by Sindh and force us to purchase LNG,” he said.

Shah said that he had been very clear from the first day that the provincial government would not purchase LNG for its domestic or industrial consumers but “we would use the gas we are producing and if you need gas you can purchase LNG,” he said.

Talking about Karachi, the chief minister said that the Sindh government has always given importance to the people of Karachi which is evident from development network we have laid in the shape of roads, flyovers, bridges, underpasses in the city.

The chief minister said that the year, 2019 was ending and in 2020 PPP Chairman would be prime minister of Pakistan.

Shah said that Sindh government has undertaken many mega projects. He named some of the projects such as widening and improvement of Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road from Hassan Square to Safoora Goth, Hub River Road, Madinat ul Hikmat Road, RoadfFrom FawaraChawk to Karachi Zoo, Beautification of Cantt Railway station and improvement of Surrounding Areas, Drigh Road Underpass, Munzil Pump Flyover at N-5.

Murad Shah said that Tariq Road Underpass has been completed for Rs589.9 million within a period of less than nine months. Begum Rana Liaqat Ali Fly over of Rs668.2 million - Completed in seven months. Re-construction of Tipu Sultan Road completed in five months. Sun Set Flyover of Rs 460.4 million completed in five months. Underpass at Submarine Chowrangi of Rs 2,204.9 million completed in 13 months. Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road of Rs693.5 million completed in 15 months, construction of 12000 Road, Korangi, Rs1002.0 million completed nine months.

Addressing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the chief minister said that we all have gathered at Korangi to inaugurate seven recently complete projects. They include improvement plan for Roads at Cantt Railway Station, bridge at intersection, Korangi No 5, a bridge at Korangi No 2.5.

Apart from road infrastructure, the Sindh government is investing hugely in other sectors such as water supply and sewerage improvement projects and Fire fighting and Disaster management,” the CM added.

Talking about water project, Murad Ali Shah said that they include upgradation of PIPRI Filter Plant, Laying of water supply lines for Orangi /Baldia Town, Improvement / Replacement of all water and sewerage system. He added that 104 meter high snorkel for City, 10 Fire-fighting machines.

The chief minister said that in addition to the water and disaster management schemes, the Sindh government was hugely funding KMCs and DMCs through their share for the upkeep of the infrastructure. Work in following projects in ongoing and will be completed in Current Financial Year. They are as Road 8000 Korangi (Shahra-e-Darul Uloom), construction of Flyover at Korangi 2 ½. Construction of Flyover at Korangi No. 5, Construction of Shaheed e Millat – Hyder Ali Junction Underpass, Construction of 12 Number of Roads around Lee Market Lyari & Saddar Town, Construction / Extension of Bridge at Orangi Nallah.

The chief minister said that the Sindh government’s overall vision of making Karachi Competitive and livable City was investing hugely in collaboration with international donor agencies and local partners in PPP mode such as Competitive and Livable City of Karachi Project of $ 230 million.

He said Karachi Water and Sewerage Services improvement project of $ 105 million, extendable to $ 1.6 million in next 12 years has also been launched. The components of the project include complete rehabilitation of existing water and sewerage networks, rehabilitation of filtration plants, rehabilitation of water sewerage pumping stations, construction of new sewerage treatment plants, enhancement of bulk water supply of existing quota from Indus Source (130 MGD).

Malir Express Way

A four-lane dual carriageway project from KPT Flyover up to Kathore M-9, approximate 38.5 KM being launched. Shah said this project was being undertaken under PPP mode and next month it would be launched.

Red Line BRTS

Red line project being launched from Airport (Model Colony) to Saddar up to Tower. Shah said that his government in collaboration with Asian Development Bank had started project of Red Line BRTS for which the implementation would commence in within next two months.

Yellow Line BRTS

The chief minister said that the Yellow Line Project is being launched from Korangi (Mansehra Chawk) to Saddar (Numaish).

He added that the World Bank was supporting his government in construction of Yellow Line from Korangi up to Saddar.

He said that these were a few of the exhaustive list of interventions government of Sindh under the guidance of the PPP leadership ass undertaking.