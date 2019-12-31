Share:

MULTAN - As many as eight shelter homes have made functional across Multan amid cold weather, said Deputy Commissioner Shanul Haq on Monday. The Multan DC said that more than 100 people living without shelters in the present cold weather have been shifted to the shelter homes. He said that they are being provided free of cost meal. On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered for setting up temporary shelter homes across the province. The chief minister had directed the authorities to establish temporary shelter homes in those districts where there are no permanent shelter homes. Usman Buzdar had said that protecting homeless people from extreme weather is a responsibility of the state. It is to be mentioned here that, amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter. In a Twitter post, he had issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.