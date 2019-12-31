Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf central Punjab president Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry Monday organized a ceremony in connection with Christmas eve at party’s central Punjab office here. Provincial Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine, MNA Shahnila Rooth, different parliamentarians and various Christian leaders were in attendance. Addressing the ceremony, Ejaz Chaudhry welcomed all the guests and congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that today India stood badly exposed in the world regarding behavior with religious minorities while in Pakistan all the minorities were enjoying equal rights and fully freedom of religion. He said that ministry of Human Rights in Punjab was performing well and hopefully the year of 2020 will be more fruitful for the minorities. Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said in his address said that time had come to stand with Kashmiri for their basic rights while India was continuously violating the LOC. “Indian Government should know that our brave army always ready to tackle any situation and entire nation stand with Pak Army”. He said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government had taken many actions especially for religious minorities; and hopefully the year 2020 will also be the year of development and prosperity. Others speakers also acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf for the freedom of religion in the country.