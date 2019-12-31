Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not feeling well and needs nation’s prayers, said a senior PML-N leader who has just returned from London to appear before the FIA to face an inquiry.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said while talking to reporters after answering FIA’s questions in connection with judge’s video scandal that the three-time former prime minister would return to Pakistan immediately after his recovery.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif had come to Pakistan in the past although he knew he would be arrested.

Even now he would come back subject to his recovery, said the former information minister.

The PML-N senator had gone to London a few weeks ago for a party’s consultative meeting there and to inquire after his ailing boss.

Answering a question, the former minister alleged that the PTI government was using the FIA, NAB and ANF for political victimisation of its opponents. The FIA, he said, was doing something it was not supposed to do.

About the amendment to the NAB laws, the PML-N leader said through the presidential ordinance Prime Minister Imran Khan had given his friends an NRO.

The new move, Pervaiz Rashid said, amounted to a departure from the prime minister’s earlier insistence that he would not give anybody an NRO.

About the questions asked by the FIA, he said they were totally irrelevant.

However, he said, he would appear before the agency whenever called again. He said everyone knew who had given the video.