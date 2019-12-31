Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Former MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, PML-N tehsil Noor Pur Thal senior vice president Malik Muhammad Khalid Awan and local leader Malik Saad Bashir Awan have said that the country is faced with serious crises when Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took over as Prime Minister in 2013.

Talking to media here at Awan House, they said that selfless service of the public was the mission of PML-N. “Terrorism, economic and energy crises were serious challenges the PML-N came to power but Mian Nawaz Sharif put the country back on track after resolving these issues. Pakistan would have been in a better position, had the party not been kept out of power through conspiracies,” they added.

According to PML -N leaders, Nawaz Sharif would again come to power with public support and restart the process of progress and development .They expressed hope that all PML-N leaders would come out from prisons after proving innocence like Rana Sana Ullah and Miftah Ismail.