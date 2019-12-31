Share:

LAHORE - SaboorAly is one of the most exciting finds of the last decade. She is an expressive and knows how to captivate the audiences, and all of that reflects in her performances. She commands over everyone else when she is on the screen and keeps you wanting for more.

Her big break came with the sitcom Mr.Shamim that brought her immense praise and recognition for her turn as a comedic actress.

Saboor was then lauded for portraying emotionally charged characters in shows such as Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, and Visaal among others.

Saboor didn’t limit herself to the small screen. In the year 2016, she made her debut opposite Fahad Mustafa in the comic drama Actor in Law, which became one of the most successful films of Pakistani cinema after its release.

She played Fahad’s sister in the movie and was highly appreciated for her assured performance opposite actors like Fahad and Om Puri. The icing on the cake came with her Best Supporting Actress nomination at Lux Style Awards for the film.

The year 2019 proved to be an equally successful year for Saboor. She appeared in three dramas, each one of which won the approval of critics and audiences alike. The first was Bhool, a social commentary about the patriarchy and the hypocrisy that has seeped in the roots of our society. It was a show about how men can make as many mistakes as they want. They get away without getting reprimanded because they are men, but the same benefit of the doubt isn’t given to women when they are on the other end of a mistake. The world then makes sure that the woman is punished for her actions.

The second show that Saboor appeared in was Gul-o-Gulzar. She portrayed the character of Gul, a girl with grey shades to her personality. Gul was cunning, backstabbing, and would go to all the lengths to get what she wants. It was a tale of families and different types of people that live among us. Saboor has been unanimously praised for her out and out the negative character of a girl who is so merged with her selfishness.

Saboor’s last appearance of the year was in the thriller drama series NaqabZan. She played the character of Dua, a rape survivor in the show. Her gut-wrenching portrayal of a woman who goes through the most challenging ordeal anyone can go through won hearts all over the nation. Her acting prowess on screen brought tears in everyone’s eyes as their hearts went out for Dua.

Saboor was praised in all of these shows, more so than the other. It will be interesting to see what she has in store for her fans next year. We wish her a fantastic run in 2020.