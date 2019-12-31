Share:

SIALKOT - The entire Sialkot region remained in the grip of dense fog severe cold and there was no sunshine for the last one week. The biting cold forced the people to stay indoor. They used the warm woollies in a bid to save themselves from prevailing harsh weather.

People also suffered from great ordeal due to intermittent power and gas outages in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here. Cold winds, coming from neighbouring icy Alps of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, continued, which added to cold.