LAHORE - Usama Waheed, Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan) and M Shakeel won their respective matches in the 34th Maple Leaf Cement Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that this is the ITF ranking seniors event which is annually conducted by the PLTA. “In this seniors tournament, top local and international tennis players have been participating. This year, Indian players couldn’t take part in it while Faiz Hassan is a part of this year’s event from England.” Malik also thanked Maple Leaf Cement CEO Saeed Sehgal for sponsoring the event. “I am highly grateful to the sponsors, Maple Leaf CEO Saeed Sehgal, who every year very generously sponsor this event and we, under the banner of the PLTA, always try to make it a huge success.” Malik said that the event is being contested in men’s singles and doubles 35 plus, men’s singles and doubles 40 plus, men’s singles and doubles 45 plus, men’s singles and doubles 60 plus, men’s singles and doubles 65 plus and men’s singles and doubles 70 plus.

In the men’s singles 35 plus, Usama Waheed outscored Muhammad Yousaf 6-1, 6-0 while in men’s singles 40 plus, Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) overcame spirited Ashir Ali Khan 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 and Muhammad Shakeel outpaced Ahmed Basit 6-1, 6-1. In men’s singles 60 plus, Brig (R) Ghazanfar Ali routed Mubeen Malik 6-0, 6-1. An upset was witnessed in the men’s singles 65 plus, where Imran Ullah stunned Khawaja Khurram 6-4, 6-4 while in men’s singles 70 plus, Naveed Najam defeated Ahmed Chohan 6-3, 6-3.