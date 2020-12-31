ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan government has released Rs 43 billion for the execution of 1430 development schemes in the province , aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.
The provincial finance department had approved 1430 various development schemes from public sector development programme and authorized Rs 43 billion for the development projects in the province during first half of the financial year 2020-21, source said. The government would also approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government was working hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 ongoing schemes in the current fiscal year.
He said the government was striving hard to resolve basic issues of people through development, adding that the approved development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.