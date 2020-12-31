Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan gov­ernment has released Rs 43 billion for the execution of 1430 de­velopment schemes in the province , aimed at elimination of back­wardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas.

The provincial fi­nance department had approved 1430 various development schemes from public sector de­velopment programme and authorized Rs 43 billion for the develop­ment projects in the province during first half of the financial year 2020-21, source said. The government would also approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan. The government was work­ing hard to complete 1351 new schemes while a total of 499 on­going schemes in the current fiscal year.

He said the govern­ment was striving hard to resolve basic issues of people through de­velopment, adding that the approved develop­ment schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, educa­tion, health, irrigation, agriculture and drink­ing water facilities.