Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday has taken notice of setting the temple ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak area.

According to details, the top judge has sought report on the incident from chief secretary and inspector general of KP police till January 4, 2021.

However, a formal hearing on the matter will be conducted on January 5, 2021.

Earlier, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar had informed the CJP about the mishap during a meeting at Supreme Court (SC) Karachi registry.