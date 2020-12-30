Share:

LAHORE- Progressive Group, a representative platform of traders and industrialists, has appealed Punjab government to stop the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) from sealing the premises of any industry or food point carrying out food-related business till samples taken from these premises are proved of having adulteration. The Group was of the view that at present the Authority is working in a style that it acts as administration and then judiciary and declares any premises of carrying out adulterated business immediately after taking the samples and did not wait for lab reports. Progressive Group President and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member Khalid Usman, Abdul Wadood Alvi and Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, in a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, said that the food authority teams while visiting any food business premises impose heavy fines and even seal the premises on very minor issues. It is creating unrest and an atmosphere of harassment among the food businesses. They said that premises closure also renders workers jobless who were working at these premises. They suggested that the Food Authority should sit with the stakeholders and carve out a strategy which should not damage the businesses and their repute unless the adulteration is proved. They appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary and Secretary Food Punjab to take notice of the situation and order immediate remedial measures.