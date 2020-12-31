Share:

On Thursday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are scheduled to hold important discussions on Friday (tomorrow) at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reportedly arriving in Lahore today and will have a meeting with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before the PDM meeting.

Well-placed sources told the publication that the PML-N supremo and former President Asif Ali Zardari will address the PDM summit via video link.The meeting is expected to be a full house affair as Bilawal Bhutto will be attending it to put up the decisions of his party’s Central Executive Council taken previously.

Former prime minister and Secretary-General of the PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also attend the discussion through a video link as he is in presently Washington to attend his seriously ailing sister and brother-in-law. Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will likely have serious consultations today in light of meeting held between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.

The sources further revealed that the PDM leaders will take major decisions and finalise a long-term strategy to oust the incumbent government for which all the Opposition parties are united.